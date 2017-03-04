Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Sadio Mane hails "great" Liverpool performance

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane praises his side's reaction to defeat against Leicester having bounced back with a 3-1 win over top-four rivals Arsenal at Anfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 20:13 UK

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has praised his side's reaction to Monday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City, having bounced back by beating Arsenal at Anfield this evening.

The Reds maintained their record of not having lost against a fellow top-six club all season with a 3-1 win of their own against the Gunners courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino, Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The victory takes Liverpool back up to third place in the table, and Mane was delighted with the team effort that led to the win.

"The most important thing is the reaction to losing and we reacted today and got the three points. The performance of the team was great," he told BT Sport.

"We work together as a team, we were compact from the beginning until the end and we are happy to win."

Liverpool now sit 11 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, although they have played a game more than Antonio Conte's side.

