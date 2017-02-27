Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Liverpool
Vardy (28', 60'), Drinkwater (39')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Coutinho (68')

Result: Jamie Vardy brace breathes new life into Leicester City

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Jamie Vardy scores twice to help Leicester City to a 3-1 win over Liverpool - their first victory of 2017 and enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Leicester City have defeated Liverpool 3-1 to end their barren run of form and climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Foxes began life without Claudio Ranieri in impressive style, scoring three goals in the opening hour and holding out with ease for their first victory of 2017.

It was another disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side, meanwhile, who have now won just two of their last 12 outings in all competitions and missed out on the chance to climb up to third this evening.

Leicester were on top from the first whistle, testing Simon Mignolet for the first time with seven minutes on the clock when Robert Huth flicked on a Christian Fuchs long throw.

Crosses into the box were proving tough for the Reds to deal with, and it was from another uncleared direct throw that Jamie Vardy put his foot through the ball and came close to making the breakthrough.

The ball took a deflection off Shinji Okazaki - the only player to come into the side from last time out - and forced a big stop out of Mignolet down to his left.

Huth sent another header over the bar as a first half largely dominated by the hosts transpired, and the key opener eventually arrived prior to the half-hour mark after Marc Albrighton slotted through Vardy, who made no mistake in tucking past Mignolet in a move reminiscent of the Leicester side of 2015-16.

Mignolet, who had kept out Vardy from close range soon before that opener, was becoming increasingly busier as he was made to keep out a well-struck Wilfred Ndidi shot from 10 yards out.

Leicester, previously without a goal this calendar year, were in dreamland 39 minutes in when Danny Drinkwater bagged their second of the evening, superbly picking out the bottom corner from range on the half-volley after James Milner only half-cleared a cross into the box.

Liverpool failed to offer any real response in the remainder of the first half, coming closest to finding a route back into the game when Emre Can's curler was pushed wide by Kasper Schmeichel on the brink of the interval.

The Reds, on the end of just one defeat in their last nine meetings between these sides prior to tonight, did manage to step things up in the second half as their opponents sat back.

Philippe Coutinho had one shot turned away by Schmeichel, but Liverpool's pressure amounted to little and it was the Foxes who bagged the third of the match on the hour.

Vardy managed to get in-between makeshift centre-back Lucas Leiva and Can, directing Riyad Mahrez's left-sided cross into the bottom corner and putting his side on their way to a vital win.

Liverpool did manage to grab a foothold in the match soon after through Coutinho, who picked his spot following some good work from Roberto Firmino to give his side just a glimmer of hope with his first goal in 12 games.

Fuchs and Drinkwater both fell short with their latest attempts, while substitute Ben Woodburn was just about thwarted by Schmeichel up the other end, meaning a turbulent week for City ended on a high with three vital points.

Claudio Ranieri and his Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016
Read Next:
Vardy hits out at 'player revolt' speculation
>
View our homepages for Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Mignolet, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs, Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Drinkwater, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ben Woodburn, Claudio Ranieri, Jurgen Klopp, Lucas Leiva, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 29, 2016
Result: Jamie Vardy brace breathes new life into Leicester City
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Team News: Emre Can in for injured Jordan Henderson
Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'Henderson ruled out of Leicester clashKlopp rubbishes player power in sackingsSmalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup winMignolet: 'Every player considers China'
Coutinho: 'Reds must focus against Foxes'Klopp: 'Two-week break not a problem'Klopp: 'Ings aiming for pre-season return'Preview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolOrigi determined to earn starting place
> Liverpool Homepage
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 29, 2016
Result: Jamie Vardy brace breathes new life into Leicester City
 Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City must build on win over Liverpool'
Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'Vardy hits out at "unfair" criticismTeam News: Can in for injured HendersonShakespeare in line for long-term Foxes deal?Kante pays tribute to former boss Ranieri
Agent: 'Ranieri wants Premier League job'Klopp rubbishes player power in sackingsMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'Albrighton denies role in Ranieri sackingROI boss O'Neill rules out Leicester job
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 