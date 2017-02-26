Leicester City team header

Marc Albrighton "very angry and upset" over Claudio Ranieri ousting reports

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton denies any involvement in Claudio Ranieri's sacking and admits to being "very angry and upset" over the reports.
Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has denied he had any part in Claudio Ranieri's sacking and admits to being "very angry and upset" over the speculation.

The Italian manager was dismissed on Thursday evening just nine months after winning a shock Premier League title with the Foxes.

Reports have claimed that Albrighton, captain Wes Morgan, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel met with club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following their 2-1 Champions League defeat against Sevilla on Wednesday to complain about Ranieri.

In a statement, Albrighton said: "I rarely comment on press stories, however I am very angry and upset with The Times' article and other speculation suggesting I was involved in any discussions or meetings regards the manager's departure.

"This is totally incorrect. I had a good relationship with the manager and total respect for what he achieved for the club. I spoke with him after he left and thanked him personally for everything he did for me."

Albrighton went on to hail Ranieri for his support during a particularly tough time for the winger and his family, when his partner's mother was among the 38 victims of the terror attacks in Tunisia in 2015.

He added: "At the worst time of my family's life, the manager helped me achieve something I didn't think in my wildest dreams would be possible. It helped us to be positive about something when everything was negative.

"The first day I met the manager he told me he believed in me; before the last game of his LCFC reign, he told me the same. I will never be truly able to thank him for everything he has helped me achieve and the faith he has shown in me and he knows that I always did my best for him."

Albrighton signed for Leicester in 2014 from Aston Villa.

Claudio Ranieri and his Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016
Vardy hits out at 'player revolt' speculation
