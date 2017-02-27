Emre Can replaces injured captain Jordan Henderson for Liverpool's Premier League trip to managerless champions Leicester City.

Emre Can has been recalled to Liverpool's starting lineup for this evening's Premier League clash with managerless Leicester City in place of injured captain Jordan Henderson.

Henderson misses the game with a badly bruised foot, forcing manager Jurgen Klopp into one change from the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing 16 days ago.

Lucas Leiva continues to fill in at centre-back as Dejan Lovren misses a third consecutive match due to a knee problem, while Daniel Sturridge is also absent from the squad as he continues to battle a virus.

Leicester City caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare also only makes one change to the team that was narrowly beaten in Seville on Wednesday - a match that proved to be Claudio Ranieri's final game in charge of the club.

Ahmed Musa drops out of the side to be replaced by Shinji Okazaki as the Foxes look to avoid becoming only the second reigning top-flight champions to ever fall to six consecutive defeats - after Everton in 1928-29.

Jamie Vardy, who scored twice in the corresponding fixture last season but has only found the back of the net in one of his last 18 Premier League games, will lead the line again as Leicester also go in search of a first league goal of 2017.

Record signing Islam Slimani is deemed fit enough for the bench having struggled with a groin injury recently, while Leonardo Ulloa, who unsuccessfully tried to engineer a move away from the club in January, is also among the substitutes.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Gray, King, Amartey, Ulloa, Slimani

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Woodburn

