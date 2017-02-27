Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.
The Foxes controversially sacked boss Claudio Ranieri last Thursday, just 298 days after he lead the club to the most famous of top-flight triumphs.
Now under the guidance of caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, the feeble champions must pick themselves up after dropping into the bottom three at the weekend for the first time.
Can they kickstart their campaign with a first win of 2017 this evening, or will the visitors pick up the three points required to move back into the top four? Find out with our extensive updates below.
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Gray, King, Amartey, Ulloa, Slimani
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Woodburn
LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino