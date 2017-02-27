Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes controversially sacked boss Claudio Ranieri last Thursday, just 298 days after he lead the club to the most famous of top-flight triumphs.

Now under the guidance of caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, the feeble champions must pick themselves up after dropping into the bottom three at the weekend for the first time.

Can they kickstart their campaign with a first win of 2017 this evening, or will the visitors pick up the three points required to move back into the top four? Find out with our extensive updates below.


7.28pmCity head into this match sitting 18th in the table, one point from safety in a congested battle for safety. Seven points separate the bottom seven at this moment in time, with Bournemouth and Middlesbrough being dragged more and more into the mire of late, while Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Hull City have each picked up big wins. Throw into the mix survival experts Sunderland, who despite looking doomed you just know will stay up, and it is fair to say things look bleak for Leicester.

7.26pmIf reports in the British press are to be believed, four players were behind the sacking of Ranieri. Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton have all hit out at the accusations, insisting that player power did not play a part in this, but the view from neutrals up and down the land is that he was hard done by. That is very much the world of football, however, and should City avoid the drop come what may then the club's backers will surely have been proven right.

7.24pmLiving up to the expectations of last season was always going to be tough, of course, but did anyone quite expect this? The hope for Leicester fans will be that the nadir has very much been reached this week, with the sacking of Ranieri amid much fanfare being followed up by a mixed set of results at the weekend that saw the Foxes drop into the bottom three. Just 298 since lifting the title, the Italian was dismissed and now it is down to Shakespeare to potentially take over until the season's end.

7.22pmA big night ahead for Leicester, then, coming on the back of a turbulent few days for the club. The signs have been clear to see right from the first ball being kicked this season, when going down to relegation favourites Hull City on the opening weekend, and since then things have barely improved. It all culminated in Ranieri, a man respected throughout the football world, being given his marching orders by the Asian backers.

7.20pmA back-to-basics approach for Leicester City this evening as, despite making just the one change - Shinji Okazaki in for Ahmed Musa - it means a slight tweak in formation and the same XI, aside from Ndidi, that lead this side to the title less than 12 months ago. Jurgen Klopp's only change from the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur is enforced - injured skipper Jordan Henderson being replaced by Emre Can in a like-for-like swap.

Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016© SilverHub


7.18pmTen of Leicester's champion-winning side named in the starting lineup this evening, then, with the absence of Musa meaning they have essentially reverted back to basics. Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani have shaken off major injuries to take up a spot on the City bench, while visitors Liverpool have few quality options to call upon in attack; Divock Origi the only player to fit into that category - just!

7.16pmBENCH WATCH!

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Gray, King, Amartey, Ulloa, Slimani

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Woodburn


7.14pmIslam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa have both been carrying slight injury problems of late, a groin and thigh strain respectively, but they are both in the matchday squad this evening. Many of these players have come under pressure this week for apparently shoving out Ranieri, but they now have a chance to prove their worth to the cause in what is essentially the same side that lead City to the title last term.

7.12pmIn terms of the home side, stand-in boss Shakespeare has also made just the one alteration from last time out - a slender loss to Sevilla in the Champions League last week. In comes Shinji Okazaki in attack, taking the place of Ahmed Musa who drops out of the side completely. Jamie Vardy therefore starts up top, having ended a run of nine matches without a goal in Andalusia five days ago, though his league stats are poor this campaign after scoring in just one of his last 18 games.

7.10pmAdam Lallana is another player who has proved important for the Reds this season, explaining why Klopp was so eager to tie him down to a new long-term deal last week, but his levels have dropped of late and he has now failed to score or lay on an assist in six league outings this calendar year. To put that into some context, he managed four goals and four assists in his previous seven matches. Elsewhere, Dejan Lovren misses a third game with a knee injury and Daniel Sturridge is absent due to illness.

7.08pmOther than that Can introduction, it is as you were from last time out. Sadio Mane was the undisputed star in the win over Spurs, scoring twice in quick succession early on to seal a first league win of the year, and he has mow been directly involved in 15 of Liverpool's Premier League goals this season - 11 goals of his own and four assists - which is more than any other Reds player. The Senegalese missed a month due to AFCON commitments, but he is now back up and running.

7.06pmStarting with a look at the visiting team, boss Jurgen Klopp has been forced into his only change from the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur a little over a fortnight ago. Jordan Henderson picked up a foot injury in training on Friday afternoon and is therefore absent from the squad today, with his place in midfield taken by Emre Can. Klopp has limited options in that area, in truth, so rather than shuffle his pack he has brought in Can for Henderson in what is essentially a like-for-like alteration.

7.04pmTEAM NEWS!

LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy

LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino


7.02pmThe Reds have hardly enjoyed the finest of form themselves this calendar year, exiting both domestic cup competitions and slipping well out of the title race since the turn of the year, but they did end their barren winless run last time out and make the trip to the East Midlands knowing that victory tonight will take them back into the top four. The team news has just come through, so let us check how the two teams line up here...

7.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes made the controversial decision to sack boss Claudio Ranieri on Thursday evening, just 298 days after the club's famous title triumph against 5,000/1 odds, and they now have a point to prove under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare over the coming weeks.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
