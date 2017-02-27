Craig Shakespeare is reportedly in contention for the Leicester City manager's job on a longer-term basis following Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

Leicester City have expressed an interest in appointing Craig Shakespeare as manager until at least the end of the season, according to reports.

The 53-year-old was Claudio Ranieri's assistant but is now at the helm of the Foxes on a caretaker basis following the Italian's sacking last Thursday.

According to BBC Sport, Shakespeare is regarded highly by the Leicester board as he gets on well with the players and represents continuity, having been at the club under Nigel Pearson and the dethroned Ranieri.

The report adds that a return of four points from their next two fixtures, at home against Liverpool and Hull City, would count in his favour with regards to earning a permanent manager's deal.

Pearson, Roberto Mancini and Guus Hiddink are also said to be in the frame for the job.