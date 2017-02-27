Leicester City team header

Report: Craig Shakespeare in line for long-term Leicester City deal

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare is reportedly in contention for the Leicester City manager's job on a longer-term basis following Claudio Ranieri's sacking.
Monday, February 27, 2017

Leicester City have expressed an interest in appointing Craig Shakespeare as manager until at least the end of the season, according to reports.

The 53-year-old was Claudio Ranieri's assistant but is now at the helm of the Foxes on a caretaker basis following the Italian's sacking last Thursday.

According to BBC Sport, Shakespeare is regarded highly by the Leicester board as he gets on well with the players and represents continuity, having been at the club under Nigel Pearson and the dethroned Ranieri.

The report adds that a return of four points from their next two fixtures, at home against Liverpool and Hull City, would count in his favour with regards to earning a permanent manager's deal.

Pearson, Roberto Mancini and Guus Hiddink are also said to be in the frame for the job.

Internazonale Milano's coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio San Paolo on November 30, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
