Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has ruled out a return to Leicester City.

The Foxes are looking for a new manager after disposing of Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri on Thursday night.

O'Neill enjoyed a successful stint in charge of Leicester between 1995 and 2000, winning promotion to the top flight in his first season and also lifting the League Cup twice.

However, the Northern Irishman said he is fully focused on his job with the Republic, telling BBC Sport: "I am really enjoying being an international manager and we have a job to do... I wouldn't be going [to Leicester]. I am enjoying this at the moment.

"We have got a big World Cup qualifying game coming up in a couple of weeks' time against Wales and I couldn't be distracted [by the thought of returning to the Premier League as Leicester manager].

"I want to see if we can try and get through, whether we don't, whether we fall flat on our faces, I don't know but the Euros last year were great and I am getting so much enjoyment out of this."

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and two-time Foxes boss Nigel Pearson are also said to be on the Premier League champions' radar.