Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill rules out Leicester City job

New Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and Manchester United at Estadio Anoeta on November 5, 2013
© Getty Images
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill declares himself out of the running for the vacant Leicester City manager's job.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 17:36 UK

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has ruled out a return to Leicester City.

The Foxes are looking for a new manager after disposing of Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri on Thursday night.

O'Neill enjoyed a successful stint in charge of Leicester between 1995 and 2000, winning promotion to the top flight in his first season and also lifting the League Cup twice.

However, the Northern Irishman said he is fully focused on his job with the Republic, telling BBC Sport: "I am really enjoying being an international manager and we have a job to do... I wouldn't be going [to Leicester]. I am enjoying this at the moment.

"We have got a big World Cup qualifying game coming up in a couple of weeks' time against Wales and I couldn't be distracted [by the thought of returning to the Premier League as Leicester manager].

"I want to see if we can try and get through, whether we don't, whether we fall flat on our faces, I don't know but the Euros last year were great and I am getting so much enjoyment out of this."

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and two-time Foxes boss Nigel Pearson are also said to be on the Premier League champions' radar.

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson looks on ahead of the Championship playoff semi-final against Watford on May 9, 2013
Read Next:
Pearson in line for Leicester return?
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Roberto Mancini, Nigel Pearson, Martin O'Neill, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
New Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and Manchester United at Estadio Anoeta on November 5, 2013
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill rules out Leicester City job
 Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson looks on ahead of the Championship playoff semi-final against Watford on May 9, 2013
Report: Leicester City players keen on Nigel Pearson return
 Claudio Ranieri and his Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016
Jamie Vardy hits out at 'hurtful' Claudio Ranieri sacking speculation
Schmeichel rejects reports of unrestMahrez pays tribute to sacked RanieriShakespeare: 'Leicester have refocused'David Wagner plays down Leicester linksRanieri says final goodbyes at Leicester
Ranieri to receive big payoff after sacking?Foxes stars held multiple meetings with hierarchy?Schmeichel posts Ranieri tributePreview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for Ranieri
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 