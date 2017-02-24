Roberto Mancini reportedly rules himself out of the running for the Leicester City job despite being the early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri.

The relegation-threatened Foxes are searching for a new manager after parting company with Ranieri yesterday evening, just nine months after the Italian steered them to the Premier League title.

Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan last summer and has previous experience in English football following his time with Manchester City, where he also won the Premier League title.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the 52-year-old has indicated that he is not interested in taking over at the King Power Stadium, despite making four appearances for the club towards the end of his playing career.

Leicester currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone having failed to win or even score in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Craig Shakespeare is in caretaker charge of the team for Monday's match against Liverpool but, with just 13 games of the season remaining, the Leicester board are keen to bring in a permanent replacement as soon as possible.

The likes of Guus Hiddink, Alan Pardew and Frank de Boer have also been linked with the post, while Nigel Pearson has been mooted for a possible return to the club.