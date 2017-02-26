Leicester City's players would work again with former boss Nigel Pearson following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, according to reports.

The 53-year-old has managed the Foxes twice in his career, leading them to Premier League promotion in his second spell and helping them survive against the odds during the 2014-15 season.

Pearson was dismissed in the summer of 2015 after a breakdown in his relationship with club chiefs, which saw Claudio Ranieri take the reins and lead Leicester to the top-flight title.

According to The Mirror, the Foxes players have been asked by the board whether they would welcome Pearson back at the helm following Ranieri's sacking, and the response was positive.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is also said to be on the radar of Leicester, who controversially parted ways with Ranieri on Thursday.