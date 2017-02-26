Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Report: Leicester City players keen on Nigel Pearson return

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson looks on ahead of the Championship playoff semi-final against Watford on May 9, 2013
Leicester City's players would work again with former boss Nigel Pearson following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 09:48 UK

Leicester City's players have expressed a desire to work with Nigel Pearson once again, according to reports.

The 53-year-old has managed the Foxes twice in his career, leading them to Premier League promotion in his second spell and helping them survive against the odds during the 2014-15 season.

Pearson was dismissed in the summer of 2015 after a breakdown in his relationship with club chiefs, which saw Claudio Ranieri take the reins and lead Leicester to the top-flight title.

According to The Mirror, the Foxes players have been asked by the board whether they would welcome Pearson back at the helm following Ranieri's sacking, and the response was positive.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is also said to be on the radar of Leicester, who controversially parted ways with Ranieri on Thursday.

Internazonale Milano's coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio San Paolo on November 30, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 