Riyad Mahrez pays tribute to sacked manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez takes to Twitter to thank Claudio Ranieri following his unceremonious departure from the club.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has thanked Claudio Ranieri following the Italian's departure from the club earlier this week.

Mahrez was a key figure in Ranieri's title-winning side last season, scoring 17 goals and setting up 11 more as the Foxes overcame 5,000-1 odds to finish 10 points clear at the top of the table.

However, the Algerian has managed just three goals and two assists this term as Leicester's title defence has turned into a relegation battle, leading to Ranieri being sacked by the club just nine months after masterminding one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Reports have suggested that a number of senior players were instrumental in the decision to get rid of the Italian, but Mahrez took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former boss.






Mahrez's form last season saw him named the PFA player of the year.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
