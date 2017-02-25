Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez takes to Twitter to thank Claudio Ranieri following his unceremonious departure from the club.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has thanked Claudio Ranieri following the Italian's departure from the club earlier this week.

Mahrez was a key figure in Ranieri's title-winning side last season, scoring 17 goals and setting up 11 more as the Foxes overcame 5,000-1 odds to finish 10 points clear at the top of the table.

However, the Algerian has managed just three goals and two assists this term as Leicester's title defence has turned into a relegation battle, leading to Ranieri being sacked by the club just nine months after masterminding one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Reports have suggested that a number of senior players were instrumental in the decision to get rid of the Italian, but Mahrez took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former boss.

Big respect to this great man who helped us achieve history , you helped me build myself as a player and gave me the courage I needed , — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 25, 2017

You believed in me from day one . Huge Thank you for everything and good luck . God bless — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 25, 2017

Mahrez's form last season saw him named the PFA player of the year.