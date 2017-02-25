Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy hits out at 'hurtful' Claudio Ranieri sacking speculation

Claudio Ranieri and his Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Jamie Vardy insists that Claudio Ranieri will always have his "complete respect", following reports that he allegedly played a part in the Italian's Leicester City exit.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 22:03 UK

Jamie Vardy has rubbished suggestions that he played a part in Leicester City's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri earlier this week.

The Italian was given his marching orders on Thursday evening following a disappointing run of form, just nine months after leading the Foxes to the Premier League crown.

Reports emerged on Saturday suggesting that four Leicester players, including England international Vardy, plotted to get Ranieri the axe, but he has strongly denied these allegations and has become the latest City star to pay his respects to the ousted boss.

"I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times," he posted on his personal Instagram account. "I owed [it to] Claudio to find the right and appropriate words! Claudio has and always will have my complete respect!

"There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this [is] completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful! The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify.

"I wish Claudio the very very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank you Claudio for everything."

Kasper Schmeichel became the first Leicester player to break the silence, more than 24 hours after Ranieri's sacking, when paying tribute to Ranieri on social media, while Andy King, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater have all followed in suit.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?
expand
 