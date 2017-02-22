Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Sarabia (25'), Correa (62')
Escudero (77'), Carrico (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vardy (73')

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy: 'We gave 110% at Sevilla'

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says that he is pleased with his side's performance against Sevilla in the Champions League.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has insisted that his team gave their all during their narrow defeat away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Foxes went down 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 fixture but take an away goal back to the King Power Stadium.

Vardy, who turned in Danny Drinkwater's pass for Leicester's consolation, said that he was pleased with his side's workrate in Spain.

"Everyone has given 110% and everyone has come off absolutely blowing," he told BT Sport.

"We knew we had to be patient and take our chances but we knew we could hurt them on the press and that's what Danny did. He got it over to me and I slipped it in."

Leicester will host Sevilla for the second leg on March 14.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
