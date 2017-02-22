Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says that he is pleased with his side's performance against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has insisted that his team gave their all during their narrow defeat away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Foxes went down 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 fixture but take an away goal back to the King Power Stadium.

Vardy, who turned in Danny Drinkwater's pass for Leicester's consolation, said that he was pleased with his side's workrate in Spain.

"Everyone has given 110% and everyone has come off absolutely blowing," he told BT Sport.

"We knew we had to be patient and take our chances but we knew we could hurt them on the press and that's what Danny did. He got it over to me and I slipped it in."

Leicester will host Sevilla for the second leg on March 14.