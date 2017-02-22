RB Leipzig unconcerned by potential Champions League ban

General action is seen during the preseason friendly match between RB Leipzig and FC Southampton at Bischofshofen stadium on July 8, 2015
© Getty Images
RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff downplays reports that his side could be barred from next season's Champions League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 20:39 UK

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that he is not worried about his side's potential exclusion from next season's Champions League.

The Red Bull-sponsored club are currently second in the Bundesliga while their sister side Salzburg are top of the Austrian league - but UEFA regulations prevent more than one team controlled by the same organisation from competing in a tournament together.

However, Mintzlaff said that he is confident RB Leipzig will be given the green light to play in Europe if they qualify this season.

"We are not nervous at RB Leipzig and also the UEFA signals don't exist," he told German publication SID.

"If we qualify there is no reason why we should doubt to play in Europe next season."

RB Leipzig have never competed in Europe having made their debut in the German top flight this season, just seven years on from their formation.

UEFA has refused to clarify its stance on Salzburg and Leipzig taking part in the same competition on the grounds that their European qualification is merely "hypothetical" at present.

