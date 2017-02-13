Leicester City team header

Danny Drinkwater: 'Players that helped Leicester City win Premier League can turn things round'

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater believes that the same core of players who inspired Leicester City's Premier League title triumph last season can turn around their form this time round.
Danny Drinkwater has claimed that the same core of players which inspired Leicester City's Premier League title triumph last season can save the club from relegation.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Swansea City condemned Claudio Ranieri's charges to a fifth consecutive league loss and left them just one point and one place above the drop zone.

Former Leicester striker Tony Cottee has called for strikers Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy to be dropped to change the team's fortunes, but Drinkwater insists that last season's heroes can turn things round.

"It's another defeat that we're not happy with, so we've just got to keep pulling in the same direction and hope it'll turn," the England international told LCFC TV.

"We went in at half-time and we knew we could make something happen. We didn't, but if there's a group of players that can turn things around, it's us.

"We need to force our luck rather than wait for it. We've waited too long for it now, so we need to push ourselves and make sure we do all we can to get the three points next time around.

"There's no way that it's over and we all know that in there [the dressing room]. Come the end of the season, we'll turn it around I'm sure."

Failure to achieve survival would mean that Leicester would become the first defending champions to be relegated since Manchester City in 1938.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
