Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Tony Cottee: 'Leicester City should drop Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez'

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City would benefit from dropping Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to former player Tony Cottee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 13:28 UK

Leicester City should drop under-performing duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as they battle to survive in the Premier League, former player Tony Cottee has claimed.

The top-flight champions sit one place and one point above the relegation zone, having lost 2-0 at a rapidly-improving Swansea City on Sunday.

Vardy and Mahrez were arguably the poster boys for their shock league win last year, but they have mustered just eight league goals between them this campaign, in contrast to the 32 they had at this stage last season.

"Claudio Ranieri should be loyal to his players for what they did last season, but there comes a point where you have to look at how those players are performing," Cottee told Sky Sports News.

"Mahrez has been well off the pace this season, nowhere near the player he was last season. Vardy has not been the same player either. There's a slight argument that the service has not been as good, which is true to a degree, but neither player on form is worthy of retaining their place.

"Ranieri has to look at all options and he needs to look tactically. Traditionally it's 4-4-2, but can he play a different system? Does he need to play three centre-halves? They've tried it a bit this season. You look at Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki, are they better players than Mahrez and Vardy? Probably not, but they've got to try it."

Leicester are the first reigning top-flight champions to fail to score in six consecutive league matches.

Leicester City duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez celebrate during a Premier League game on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Ranieri urges Mahrez, Vardy to rediscover form
>
View our homepages for Tony Cottee, Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Claudio Ranieri, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'I have been too loyal to title-winning players'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Tony Cottee: 'Leicester City should drop Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez'
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City - as it happened
Coleman: Leicester are "dead men walking"Ranieri "very confident" of turning form aroundClement: 'Leicester barely threatened us'Result: Leicester lose six-pointer at SwanseaTeam News: Dyer replaces Routledge for Swansea
Schmeichel: 'Leicester players not panicking'Report: Spurs want Leicester's GrayMahrez "very confident" of Leicester survivalRanieri urges Mahrez, Vardy to rediscover formRanieri: 'Gray not guaranteed starting role'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version