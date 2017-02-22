Jamie Vardy: 'Leicester City must forget title win'

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy urges his teammates to focus on this season's relegation battle.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has urged his teammates to put last season's Premier League title win out of their minds and focus on the task at hand.

The Foxes are in the midst of a relegation battle following a winless run in 2017 which has left them just one point away from the drop zone.

"We just have to completely forget what happened last year. We need to work hard each and every single one of us, the staff and players and come game time it is up to us when we step over the white line," the Daily Mail quotes Vardy as saying.

"It has been tough, things haven't clicked this year, but we know if we keep giving 100 per cent for each other things will change."

Leicester, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Millwall last weekend, take on Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League this evening.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
