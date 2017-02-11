David Moyes: "We didn't play well"

Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that his side "didn't play well" in their 4-0 thumping by Southampton.

The Black Cats impressed with a 4-0 triumph at relegation rivals Crystal Palace last weekend but were unable to build on that victory this afternoon as they stayed put at the bottom of the table.

"We didn't play well, not as well as last week. We made some defensive mistakes," Moyes told reporters after the game.

"We had a great chance to maybe move out of the bottom three had the games gone for us, but unfortunately it didn't fall for us. Southampton themselves had fragile confidence, but they got a goal off their centre-forward's arm.

"We played OK without creating too many clear-cut opportunities, and the more attacking changes we made the worse we became. Southampton have this season mostly been very good, and they're certainly a very good passing team.

"This is a game gone and the games are running out. We have to win some if we have a hope of staying up, simple as that."

Moyes will now take his side on a bonding trip to New York ahead of their next league game, a trip to Moyes's former side Everton, in a fortnight.