Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has taken to social media site Instagram to post a tribute to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked as head coach of the Foxes on Thursday night.

Ranieri, 65, was sensationally sacked as Leicester manager despite leading the club to the Premier League title last season and into the knockout round of the Champions League this term.

Schmeichel is the first current Leicester player to post a public message about the Italian, who claimed that his "dream died" when he was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium.

I would like to thank Claudio for everything he's done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally. He deserves massive respect and huge credit for what he achieved here with us. Thanks boss.

Leicester's poor domestic form this season has left the champions just outside the relegation zone in 17th position. However, a narrow 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night has left the Foxes in with a chance of making the quarter-finals of the competition.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
