Eddie Jones 'feels sorry' for Claudio Ranieri

Japan head coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Rugby World Cup game with Scotland on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
England rugby head coach Eddie Jones says that he 'feels sorry' for Claudio Ranieri after his surprise sacking by Leicester City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 18:18 UK

England head coach Eddie Jones has said that he 'feels sorry' for Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked just nine months on from guiding Leicester City to an unprecedented Premier League title.

Figures from across the sporting world have been paying tribute to the Italian today in the wake of the Foxes' decision to relieve him of duties with the club teetering above the relegation zone.

"It's a hard job and you can understand why coaches are so insecure, why we are always looking over our shoulder," Jones told reporters this afternoon."Life's all about short term, it's happened in sport, the same thing. Everyone wants results like that and if you don't get them soon, you know you are going to be saying goodbye.

"I feel sorry for the guy. I must admit, I feel a lot of sympathy for him because things change, teams change. He's probably doing the same job he did last season but it's not good enough this year.

"I said to the guys this morning that Leicester City is a great example of what happens with success and the blame that is there. At the end of the day the responsibility is with the players and staff. We have a joint responsibility to lead the team forward."

Jones's England side are now a record 16 games unbeaten and next face Italy in the Six Nations this Sunday.

Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the international Test match between the Australian Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on June 11, 2016
Read Next:
Four changes for England against Italy
>
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Claudio Ranieri, Rugby Union, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Japan head coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Rugby World Cup game with Scotland on September 23, 2015
Eddie Jones 'feels sorry' for Claudio Ranieri
 Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the international Test match between the Australian Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on June 11, 2016
Four changes for England against Italy
 Tommaso Allen of Italy prepares to kick a conversion in the second half during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Italy and Canada at Elland Road on September 26, 2015 in Leeds England.
Italy make four changes for England clash
England welcome back Vunipola brothersVunipola left out of England training squadEddie Jones ready to freshen up England sideEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, England
Southgate visits England rugby campTom Wood a doubt for Wales clashEddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'George Kruis ruled out of Six NationsJones: 'Disjointed England must improve'
> England Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Were Leicester City right to sack Claudio Ranieri?
Eddie Jones 'feels sorry' for RanieriRanieri: "Yesterday my dream died"Raneiri 'genuinely shocked' by sackingBruce: Ranieri sacking "morally wrong"Conte: 'I will take risk of winning title'
Mancini 'not interested in Leicester job'Conte saddened by Ranieri sackingMourinho: 'Difficult to accept Ranieri axe'Shakespeare: 'Ranieri sacking is very sad'Shakespeare denies Leicester player revolt
> Leicester City Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1552
2Saracens1549
3Bath Rugby1546
4Exeter Chiefs1545
5Leicester Tigers1542
6Harlequins1537
7Newcastle Falcons1536
8Northampton Saints1535
9Gloucester Rugby1534
10Sale Sharks1529
11Worcester Warriors1518
12Bristol Rugby1513
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 