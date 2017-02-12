Kasper Schmeichel insists that Leicester City are not panicking despite the Premier League champions' relegation battle this season.

Kasper Schmeichel has claimed that Leicester City are not panicking despite the club sitting just a point above the Premier League drop zone.

The champions of England sit 16th in the top-flight table having won just once in the last nine league games under Claudio Ranieri.

They are also yet to win away from home this season, but the Danish goalkeeper insists that he and his Foxes teammates all know they must improve, beginning with Sunday's relegation six-pointer at Swansea City.

Schmeichel told Sky Sports News: "There's no panic or anything like that, just a warning that we need to pick up. Everyone is aware of that and we're working very hard every single day to do that.

"We are a group of characters, really good characters, and different types of people in the dressing room. You need every single type of leader in there. Like I say, we've been in this situation before - a lot worse - and got out of it relatively well.

"The togetherness is not depending on what the media writes about our manager or players. The togetherness is what has got us success; the togetherness is something I have never experienced at any other club before.

"We know what's going on inside the club, and we have full confidence in every single member of staff, every player, to make sure we get out of this situation. We've been in this situation before and we know what is required."

Leicester won the Premier League title against all odds last season by 10 points, losing just three games in the entire campaign.