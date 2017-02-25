Feb 25, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Benito Villamarin
Real Betis
vs.
Sevilla
 

Jorge Sampaoli calls for Sevilla focus

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli says that his players must be "mentally prepared" for Saturday's La Liga clash against Real Betis.
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has called on his players to be "mentally prepared" for Saturday's La Liga clash against Real Betis.

Victory for Sevilla over their close rivals would take the Europa League winners above Real Madrid to the top of the table due to their superior head-to-head record over Zinedine Zidane's side.

Sampaoli, however, is well aware of the task facing his team this weekend, claiming that Betis will "raise their team" during the Seville derby.

"We have mentally prepared to go for the win and that will lift us up to the top of the table," Sampaoli told reporters. "If we win such a difficult match at this stage of the season, we will have achieved our objective, one that would allow us to dream.

"We didn't have the week to prepare for the most important game of the year. We played a very good game in the Champions League and we are trying to put Sevilla up amongst the top eight teams in the world. We are also aware of happened to Real Madrid in Valencia, and now today we have the possibility, the chance to realise our dream.

"This week is fundamental. We have dreams just like everyone else in football and of course we dream about going top, but we go into this game knowing it's going to be a difficult one and we face a very complex scenario because Real Betis are very strong at home, they raise their game against teams there and especially against us."

Sevilla have only lost four of their 23 league matches this season.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2414283732544
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
