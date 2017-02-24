Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri: "Yesterday my dream died"

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Claudio Ranieri issues his first statement following his departure from Leicester City.
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Claudio Ranieri has issued his first statement following his departure from Leicester City on Thursday.

The 65-year-old was sacked by the club just nine months after guiding them to a historic Premier League title following their poor domestic form this season, which has left them one point above the relegation zone.

In a statement released to PA, Ranieri said: "Yesterday my dream died. After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always. Sadly this was not to be.

"I wish to thank my wife Rosanna and all my family for their never ending support during my time at Leicester. My thanks go to Paolo and Andrea who accompanied me on this wonderful journey. To Steve Kutner and Franco Granello for bringing me the opportunity to become a champion.

"Mostly I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, all the players, the staff, everybody who was there and was part of what we achieved.

"But mostly to the supporters. You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too. No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will. It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It's been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you."

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell have been placed in interim charge of the Foxes as the search for Ranieri's replacement begins.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Raneiri 'genuinely shocked' by sacking
