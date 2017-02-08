Leicester City "needed" to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri has claimed.

Andy King opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night before Rams attacked Abdoul Camara equalised, forcing the game to extra time.

The Foxes ultimately sealed a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray, which proved only their second victory in all competitions of the calendar year.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: "In this moment everything goes wrong - but tonight one thing went right.

"Derby played good football and we won. This is what we needed and I wanted. Wilfred Ndidi made a very good goal as did Demarai Gray.

"We want to do well in all competitions. We want to go forward in the FA Cup. The Premier League is not so good but we have to stay in the Premier League. This fresh air is good for the players."

Leicester will take on Millwall at The Den in the fifth round.