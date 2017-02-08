Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
DerbyDerby County
King (46'), Ndidi (94'), Gray (113')
Mendy (9'), Musa (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Camara (61')
Christie (5')

Claudio Ranieri praises Leicester City FA Cup progress

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City "needed" to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri has claimed.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Claudio Ranieri has claimed that Leicester City's FA Cup fourth-round replay win Derby County is what the club "needed" and what he "wanted".

Andy King opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night before Rams attacked Abdoul Camara equalised, forcing the game to extra time.

The Foxes ultimately sealed a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray, which proved only their second victory in all competitions of the calendar year.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: "In this moment everything goes wrong - but tonight one thing went right.

"Derby played good football and we won. This is what we needed and I wanted. Wilfred Ndidi made a very good goal as did Demarai Gray.

"We want to do well in all competitions. We want to go forward in the FA Cup. The Premier League is not so good but we have to stay in the Premier League. This fresh air is good for the players."

Leicester will take on Millwall at The Den in the fifth round.

Andy King of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Read Next:
King: Leicester can "create another journey"
>
View our homepages for Demarai Gray, Claudio Ranieri, Andy King, Abdoul Camara, Wilfred Ndidi, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Result: Leicester City earn FA Cup respite with extra time victory over Derby County
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (AET) - as it happened
 Andy King of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Andy King wants Leicester City to embark on FA Cup journey
Ranieri: 'FA Cup progress is what we needed'Team News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clashClaudio Ranieri axes chicken burgers?Leicester players 'face 40% pay cut'Ranieri expecting "tough" Derby test
McClaren backs "experienced" RanieriMcClaren: 'Derby underdogs for Leicester tie'Marc Albrighton: 'We have to be better'Ranieri refutes rumours of Leicester riftRanieri: 'Leicester not in a crisis'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version