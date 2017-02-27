Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe that players have enough power to get their coaches sacked following Claudio Ranieri's dismissal at Leicester.

The German coach was referring to reports that some of Leicester City's senior players had a hand in Claudio Ranieri's dismissal last Thursday.

The decision to sack Ranieri was made just nine months after he and his team lifted the Premier League title, but Klopp does not believe that players have a big say on when a manager goes.

"Players are not more powerful. We were much more powerful in the past," the Liverpool boss told the British written media. "It depends always on the board. As long as the players talk together there is no problem. If they start talking [to the board] about you, for this you need an ear on the other side.

"It is not about how powerful [players are]. The players need to be powerful but not in sacking managers. It's not like the Leicester players did it. It is if someone asked, they gave an answer."

The Foxes defied the odds by becoming champions last season, but in the current campaign they are staring at relegation, sitting one point from safety ahead of tonight's clash against Liverpool.