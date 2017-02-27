Philippe Coutinho calls on Liverpool not to repeat the mistakes they made against Hull City when they face Premier League champions Leicester on Monday.

Philippe Coutinho has urged Liverpool not to repeat the mistakes they made against Hull City when they face Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday.

The Reds lost 2-0 to the struggling Tigers earlier this month during a bad run of form which saw Jurgen Klopp's charges go five games without a win.

Liverpool returned to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago and Coutinho has called on his side to maintain their focus at the King Power Stadium.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports News: "We have to get on the field 100 per cent focused and try to do the same as we did in the game with Tottenham. We have to be focused from the first minute.

"We were not 100 percent focused in the Hull game. I do not know why, sometimes it happens. In the second half, we came back better but, of course, in the Premier League if a team plays a first or second half badly, it becomes complicated.

"What we have to try to do is the same as we did in the game with Tottenham. That game should serve as an example - play well from the first minute."

Fifth-placed Liverpool sit 13 places higher in the table than Leicester, who have Craig Shakespeare in interim charge following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday.