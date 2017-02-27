Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Philippe Coutinho wants Liverpool focused from the off against Leicester City

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Philippe Coutinho calls on Liverpool not to repeat the mistakes they made against Hull City when they face Premier League champions Leicester on Monday.
Philippe Coutinho has urged Liverpool not to repeat the mistakes they made against Hull City when they face Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday.

The Reds lost 2-0 to the struggling Tigers earlier this month during a bad run of form which saw Jurgen Klopp's charges go five games without a win.

Liverpool returned to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago and Coutinho has called on his side to maintain their focus at the King Power Stadium.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports News: "We have to get on the field 100 per cent focused and try to do the same as we did in the game with Tottenham. We have to be focused from the first minute.

"We were not 100 percent focused in the Hull game. I do not know why, sometimes it happens. In the second half, we came back better but, of course, in the Premier League if a team plays a first or second half badly, it becomes complicated.

"What we have to try to do is the same as we did in the game with Tottenham. That game should serve as an example - play well from the first minute."

Fifth-placed Liverpool sit 13 places higher in the table than Leicester, who have Craig Shakespeare in interim charge following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday.

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
