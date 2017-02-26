Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Leicester City players don't deserve a manager'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Sinisa Mihajlovic insists that Leicester City's players deserve to be punished for their decision to reportedly shove Claudio Ranieri towards the King Power Stadium exit.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Torino head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has claimed that Leicester City's players should be made to play without a manager for the rest of the season after supposedly forcing out Claudio Ranieri behind his back.

The Italian was controversially sacked by the Foxes on Thursday, 298 days after helping the club to an historic Premier League triumph against 5,000/1 odds.

Widespread reports suggest that a quartet of City players were behind the decision to dismiss Ranieri, but the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton have each dismissed these claims over the past 24 hours.

Mihajlovic feels that the 65-year-old has been hard done by, regardless, and now wants to see Leicester punished for their decision to part company.

"The English papers suggest certain players helped to push Ranieri towards the sack," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "It's just incredible - they ought to be forced to play without a coach at all, see how they like it."

Craig Shakespeare has been placed in temporary charge for Leicester ahead of their Premier League meeting with Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Albrighton denies role in Ranieri sacking
