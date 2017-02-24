General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Divock Origi determined to earn starting place

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi vows to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi has vowed to work hard to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

The 21-year-old finds himself behind Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho in the pecking order at Anfield and has been restricted to just one start - the 1-1 draw at Manchester United - in the league in 2017.

Origi has four goals to his name this campaign, however, as well as a further four in seven cup appearances, and now has his sights on more game time in the Premier League.

"It's been a season of ups and downs for me," the Belgian told the Liverpool Echo. "But as a team this year we have certainly made progress and for me now the most important thing is to play. I am somebody who loves football. You want to play every game and I'm always confident that I can help the team and bring my qualities.

"I want to make it hard for the manager to leave me out. When he has a problem choosing his team then that can only be a positive. Competition for places can only be good for the club. I want to play, I want to earn that place. To do that you have to show everything in training.

"You have to give everything and earn it. That's my main focus. To give everything I have. When you don't play, you want to do everything you can to change that. I need to stay calm and work hard."

Origi joined the Reds from French side Lille in a £10m deal in 2014.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Coutinho delighted to win Brazil award
