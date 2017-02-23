General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho "very happy" to win Samba Gold award

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho says that he is "very happy" to have won the Samba Gold award, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has spoken of his delight at winning the Samba Gold award for the best Brazilian player in Europe.

The 24-year-old was presented with the award at Melwood this afternoon having scored 18 goals for club and country throughout 2016, joining an illustrious list of winners that also includes the likes of Kaka, Thiago Silva and Neymar.

Coutinho described 2016 as a "good year" both individually and for the club despite losing in the League Cup and Europa League finals, and believes that the team's success is down to manager Jurgen Klopp's demanding nature.

"It means a lot. I'm very happy to know that this past year I have been recognised by many people. It was an important year for me and I'm very happy to win this award. It was a good year. As a team, we played very well and we managed to get to two finals. Unfortunately, we did not win the finals, we lost. That was a very difficult time for us to deal with the defeat [to Sevilla] but this certainly made the group stronger," he told the club's official website.

"We started the season very well, at a high level. We all played very well, so, of course, 2016 was a good year. In the end I got injured, I missed a few games at the end of the year, but it was a positive year. The coach demands a lot from the group. We work hard as a group and of course Liverpool has great players.

"Everyone has been playing well this season and has done what the coach has asked for. And in relation to that, the coach lets us do what we want on the field. Of course, everyone has their responsibility, when they do not have the ball, they should mark, be in their position, defend. But he lets us do what we want. No one feels pressure determine who will make decisions and who will defend. Everyone works together, as a group."

Liverpool host managerless Leicester City on Monday night as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time in 2017.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool confirm new Lallana deal
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Kaka, Thiago Silva, Neymar, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Philippe Coutinho "very happy" to win Samba Gold award
 Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool confirm new "long-term" Adam Lallana contract
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'
Klopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'Liverpool announce plans to leave MelwoodGladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'
Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Lovren 'sent to Germany for further treatment'Barca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?Klopp desperate to earn top-four finishLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 