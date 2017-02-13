General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not overly reliant on Sadio Mane'

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Georginio Wijnaldum insists that Liverpool are not a one-man team and that it would be wrong to place the burden of saving their season on Sadio Mane.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Georginio Wijnaldum has claimed that Liverpool are not a one-man team and that it would be wrong to place the burden of saving their season on Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international scored twice in as many first-half minutes as Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 at Anfield.

During Mane's absence at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool's form stumbled to the point that the win over Spurs was their first league victory of 2017.

Despite Mane's importance to Jurgen Klopp's side, Wijnaldum played down any notion of the team being unable to function without the former Southampton man.

The Netherlands international told Sky Sports News: "He is really important but it is too much Sadio Mane now. He scored two goals but also I think it has been about him because we had poor results without Sadio.

"Before he left for Africa we had good results, only against Sunderland [2-2 in Mane's last game before leaving] we did not have a good result. Last week we lost with Sadio Mane. I don't think it is fair to the other players to say 'because of Sadio Mane we win'.

"Of course he is a great player - he helps us with his speed and he scores goals - but I think it is more about the team than only Sadio Mane. It is normal [that] if you have poor results without Sadio everyone will say 'Sadio Mane'. If it was another player like when Phil was injured, if we had poor results then everyone would have said 'Philippe Coutinho'."

Liverpool find themselves 11 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and also exited two cup competitions in January.

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'
>
View our homepages for Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not overly reliant on Sadio Mane'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy Tottenham Hotspur
Klopp plays down Liverpool title hopesLiverpool 'consider Ramirez swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Pochettino laments "poor" TottenhamKlopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'
Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Team News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"Clyne: 'We owe Klopp a big performance'Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalists
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version