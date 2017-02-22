New Transfer Talk header

Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana reportedly agrees terms on a new three-year contract at the club, with the option of a further year.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has reportedly agreed terms on a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2020.

The 28-year-old has been in talks over a new deal for a number of weeks and the two parties are now understood to have agreed terms on a £110,00-a-week contract.

The deal will initially be for three years, although it contains the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

Lallana is expected to put pen to paper on the agreement today, with official confirmation set to come from the club in the next 24 hours.

The England international has scored seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, establishing himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Lallana's new deal follows that of Philippe Coutinho, who also committed his future to the club last month.

Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
