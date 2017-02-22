Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana reportedly agrees terms on a new three-year contract at the club, with the option of a further year.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has reportedly agreed terms on a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2020.

The 28-year-old has been in talks over a new deal for a number of weeks and the two parties are now understood to have agreed terms on a £110,00-a-week contract.

The deal will initially be for three years, although it contains the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

Lallana is expected to put pen to paper on the agreement today, with official confirmation set to come from the club in the next 24 hours.

The England international has scored seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, establishing himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Lallana's new deal follows that of Philippe Coutinho, who also committed his future to the club last month.