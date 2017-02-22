New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Ajax's Kasper Dolberg

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg as a "fantastic player" with a "great future".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 19:52 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is an admirer of Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg.

The Reds boss described the 19-year-old Dane as a "fantastic player" with a "great future", sparking rumours of a potential summer bid.

"Who doesn't know Kasper Dolberg? You can't play at Ajax without being noticed," Klopp told Ekstra Bladet. "Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.

"I love Danish players. I had Leon Andreasen at Mainz, he was a monster. I also have fond memories of Bo Svensson. And Mohamed Zidan - he is probably half Danish, because his wife is Danish!

"But it's not that they are Danes, it is all about their qualities."

Dolberg, who has scored 10 goals in the league for Ajax this season, has previously been linked with Manchester United.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool confirm new Lallana deal
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Kasper Dolberg, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Ajax's Kasper Dolberg
 Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool confirm new "long-term" Adam Lallana contract
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'
Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'Liverpool announce plans to leave MelwoodGladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?
Lovren 'sent to Germany for further treatment'Barca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?Klopp desperate to earn top-four finishLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Ajax News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Ajax's Kasper Dolberg
 Fans arrive at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd's Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge on August 18, 2015
Ajax youngster Daishawn Redan 'snubs Manchester United'
 Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Eredivisie loses Champions League spot
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upNorwich complete loan deal for DijksWatford to swoop for Tim Krul?Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'
Man United show interest in Ajax youngster?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachLouis van Gaal hints at retirementReport: Barca reignite Sanchez interestMatip to face three-week suspension?
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 