Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg as a "fantastic player" with a "great future".

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is an admirer of Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg.

The Reds boss described the 19-year-old Dane as a "fantastic player" with a "great future", sparking rumours of a potential summer bid.

"Who doesn't know Kasper Dolberg? You can't play at Ajax without being noticed," Klopp told Ekstra Bladet. "Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.

"I love Danish players. I had Leon Andreasen at Mainz, he was a monster. I also have fond memories of Bo Svensson. And Mohamed Zidan - he is probably half Danish, because his wife is Danish!

"But it's not that they are Danes, it is all about their qualities."

Dolberg, who has scored 10 goals in the league for Ajax this season, has previously been linked with Manchester United.