General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Best is yet to come from Adam Lallana'

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the best is yet to come from Adam Lallana after the midfielder signed a new "long-term" contract with the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the best is yet to come from Adam Lallana after the midfielder put pen to paper on a new "long-term" contract with the club.

The 28-year-old has committed his future to the Reds in a deal that is understood to run until at least 2020, with the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

The new contract is a reward for Lallana's form so far this season, which has seen him score seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

"This is fantastic news for the club because Adam is a great player and an even better person. I am so pleased that we will spend more time together now and have this common future with LFC trying to be successful here. Adam is a natural leader and is so, so important within our team and also in the dressing room," Klopp told the club's official website.

"Maybe on the outside his leadership is not seen as much as we see it each and every day at Melwood in everything he does. What I think is most exciting about this news is that this player is only just arriving at his peak. He has his very best years ahead of him and they will be at LFC.

"He is in fantastic shape and his passion for football is as high as I have seen in a player – you not only see that out on the pitch in matches, but also in training here at Melwood. People talk about his progression and his improvement in the last 18 months, but for me he has shown this quality since my first day at Liverpool.

"He has a world-class attitude to go with outstanding ability: that's not a bad combination! Our younger players will now be able to benefit from watching, listening and learning from him for an even longer period because he sets the perfect example each and every day."

Lallana has scored 20 goals in 117 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in 2014.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool confirm new Lallana deal
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool confirm new "long-term" Adam Lallana contract
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'Liverpool announce plans to leave MelwoodGladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Lovren 'sent to Germany for further treatment'
Barca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?Klopp desperate to earn top-four finishLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 