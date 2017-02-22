Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the best is yet to come from Adam Lallana after the midfielder signed a new "long-term" contract with the club.

The 28-year-old has committed his future to the Reds in a deal that is understood to run until at least 2020, with the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

The new contract is a reward for Lallana's form so far this season, which has seen him score seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

"This is fantastic news for the club because Adam is a great player and an even better person. I am so pleased that we will spend more time together now and have this common future with LFC trying to be successful here. Adam is a natural leader and is so, so important within our team and also in the dressing room," Klopp told the club's official website.

"Maybe on the outside his leadership is not seen as much as we see it each and every day at Melwood in everything he does. What I think is most exciting about this news is that this player is only just arriving at his peak. He has his very best years ahead of him and they will be at LFC.

"He is in fantastic shape and his passion for football is as high as I have seen in a player – you not only see that out on the pitch in matches, but also in training here at Melwood. People talk about his progression and his improvement in the last 18 months, but for me he has shown this quality since my first day at Liverpool.

"He has a world-class attitude to go with outstanding ability: that's not a bad combination! Our younger players will now be able to benefit from watching, listening and learning from him for an even longer period because he sets the perfect example each and every day."

Lallana has scored 20 goals in 117 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in 2014.