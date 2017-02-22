New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye tussles with West Ham United's Pedro Obiang during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Liverpool could move for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang at the end of the season.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly preparing a summer move for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang.

Obiang, 24, joined West Ham from Sampdoria in the summer of 2015 and has developed into a key player at the London Stadium - making 18 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that Klopp to boost his midfield options ahead of next season and according to The Sun, Obiang's performances this term have caught the attention of the German.

The same report claims that West Ham are determined to keep hold of the powerful midfielder, but would consider offers that arrived in the region of £18m.

Obiang, who was born in Spain, has two years left to run on his current West Ham deal.

Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'
