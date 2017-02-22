General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Eden Hazard: 'Stamford Bridge holds fear factor for visiting teams'

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard believes that his side's home form this season gives them an edge over visiting teams before the match has even begun.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 16:49 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has claimed that some teams are beaten before the game even kicks off when they visit Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side have won 11 consecutive matches in front of their own fans across all competitions and 14 of 15 this season, with the only exception being a defeat to Liverpool on September 16.

Such relentless form has helped them to build an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, and Hazard insists that his side are always confident of winning when they are playing at the Bridge.

"Yes, it's significant. It's difficult for the opponent to come here and win games. Do I get that feeling that some teams are beaten before kickoff? Yes. We are playing better than last season. It's a little like two years ago when we won the league," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I remember the second part of the season back then - sometimes the team didn't play well, but we always scored at least one goal and Thibaut Courtois would make at least one good save, like against Arsenal. We are in full confidence here on this pitch. You know the fans bring everything, they support us. I remember against Tottenham [the 2-1 win] earlier in the season when they scored, but the supporters kept going, they kept singing.

"It's great and we feel very good on this pitch. We know everything can happen in football, but we have self-belief and that is very important in football. We just need to keep the same concentration. It's more difficult to play away because of the fans, but we are ready, we are professional. We can deal with the pressure. Everything is going good.

"We know if we want to be champions, in our home stadium we have to win most of our games. We can't say all 19 because we have already lost to Liverpool, but we have to win 16 to 17 because it is our place and we are ready to deliver."

Chelsea will host relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday looking to maintain their winning run.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Hart allowed to join top-six rival?
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'Stamford Bridge holds fear factor for visiting teams'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte agrees new three-year Chelsea deal
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'Chelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?Begovic expects John Terry to stay at ChelseaRashford looking for Chelsea revengeGeorge Saville: "We've got no regrets"
Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Chelsea to face Man United in quartersReport: Chelsea tracking Atalanta defenderConte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup run
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 