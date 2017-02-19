New Transfer Talk header

Report: Adam Lallana agrees new four-year Liverpool deal

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana agrees a new four-year, £150,000-a-week contract at Anfield, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Adam Lallana has agreed a new deal at Liverpool, according to reports.

The 28-year-old arrived on Merseyside from Southampton for £25m in 2014 and has since gone on to establish himself as a key part of the Reds' setup.

He has two years left on his Anfield contract but, according to The Sun, he has agreed a new four-year deal worth £31.2m, tying him to the club until 2021.

Philippe Coutinho recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Liverpool and the club's directors were reportedly keen to tie the England international to similar terms.

Lallana, said to be on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and registering the same number of assists in the process.

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
expand