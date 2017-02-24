Dejan Lovren, Daniel Sturridge closing in on Liverpool returns

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Dejan Lovren, Daniel Sturridge and Georginio Wijnaldum should all be available against Leicester following recent injuries.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge are both close to returning to full fitness for Liverpool following recent problems with injury and illness respectively.

Lovren has missed the past two matches with a knee injury, but visited a specialist in Germany earlier this week and is now expected back in full training on Saturday.

Sturridge, meanwhile, was sent home from the club's mid-season training camp in La Manga due to a virus but has now overcome the illness and is also ready to return to training.

"If it was completely simple with Dejan it wouldn't have taken all this time. It was getting better before the Chelsea game so he could play and played really well. After that game the pain was too big for him so we gave him a rest and some treatment. We couldn't find the 100% clues so we sent him to a specialist who found a few things," manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

"They sorted these things and he felt well when he was running outside today so that was positive. He should be able to train on Saturday and it will be very close for the Leicester game. He's taking steps in the right direction. We had to send Daniel home because he had a viral infection but he will probably come in today for the first time."

Klopp also revealed that Georginio Wijnaldum should be fit to feature against Leicester City on Monday despite picking up a calf problem.

"Gini had a little problem after getting a real knock on his calf. But yesterday he could run and hopefully today he will be able to train. Gini was very good against Tottenham. Maybe it was his best performance. It was important for us. We need him again at this level," he added.

Liverpool travel to managerless Leicester on Monday looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in 2017.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
