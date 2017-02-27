Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he is expecting the "best" Leicester City side to turn up for Monday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is expecting the "best" Leicester City side to turn up for their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The match will be Leicester's first since the departure of Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked as manager yesterday just nine months after leading the team to the Premier League title.

The Foxes are yet to win a game or score a goal in the Premier League since the turn of the year, leaving them just a point clear of the relegation zone, and Klopp insists that he was not surprised by the decision to sack Ranieri.

"Am I surprised that things like this can happen? No. Not just in football. There have been a few strange decisions in 2016-17 - Brexit, Trump and Ranieri," he told reporters.

"I don't know enough, you have to ask Leicester why they have done it, but we've got to expect the best Leicester City on Monday."

Liverpool will go into the match looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2017.