Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp expecting "best" Leicester City

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he is expecting the "best" Leicester City side to turn up for Monday's Premier League clash between the two sides.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 13:25 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is expecting the "best" Leicester City side to turn up for their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The match will be Leicester's first since the departure of Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked as manager yesterday just nine months after leading the team to the Premier League title.

The Foxes are yet to win a game or score a goal in the Premier League since the turn of the year, leaving them just a point clear of the relegation zone, and Klopp insists that he was not surprised by the decision to sack Ranieri.

"Am I surprised that things like this can happen? No. Not just in football. There have been a few strange decisions in 2016-17 - Brexit, Trump and Ranieri," he told reporters.

"I don't know enough, you have to ask Leicester why they have done it, but we've got to expect the best Leicester City on Monday."

Liverpool will go into the match looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2017.

Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp expecting "best" Leicester City
 Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool confirm new "long-term" Adam Lallana contract
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'
Coutinho delighted to win Brazil awardKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'Liverpool announce plans to leave Melwood
Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Lovren 'sent to Germany for further treatment'Barca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?Klopp desperate to earn top-four finish
> Liverpool Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Craig Shakespeare: 'Claudio Ranieri sacking is very sad'
Shakespeare denies Leicester player revoltMancini expresses sympathy for RanieriKlopp expecting "best" Leicester CityMourinho pays tribute to Claudio RanieriVardy film to proceed despite Ranieri axe
Leicester City chairman quits InstagramPulis "disappointed" by Leicester decisionEddie Howe "shocked" by Ranieri sackingLeicester 'sound out' Roberto Mancini?Lineker "shed a tear" over Ranieri axe
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 