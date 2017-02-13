Agent: 'Sadio Mane did not turn Tottenham Hotspur down over wage demands'

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Bjorn Bemezer, the agent of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, denies rumours that the player turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer due to his wage demands.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Sadio Mane's agent has rejected accusations that the Senegal international turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur due to his wage demands.

The 24-year-old moved from Southampton to Liverpool last June for £34m and many believe that he has justified his transfer fee thanks to a return of 11 goals for the Reds so far.

Mane scored twice as Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Spurs at the weekend, and representative Bjorn Bezemer claimed that working with Jurgen Klopp, rather than money, was the key aspect for his client to pick Anfield.

"Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good," Bezemer is quoted as saying in The Guardian.

"We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level. That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield."

Liverpool's victory over Spurs saw the Reds climb to fourth in the Premier League table with 13 games remaining this term.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
