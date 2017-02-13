Bjorn Bemezer, the agent of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, denies rumours that the player turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer due to his wage demands.

The 24-year-old moved from Southampton to Liverpool last June for £34m and many believe that he has justified his transfer fee thanks to a return of 11 goals for the Reds so far.

Mane scored twice as Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Spurs at the weekend, and representative Bjorn Bezemer claimed that working with Jurgen Klopp, rather than money, was the key aspect for his client to pick Anfield.

"Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good," Bezemer is quoted as saying in The Guardian.

"We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level. That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield."

Liverpool's victory over Spurs saw the Reds climb to fourth in the Premier League table with 13 games remaining this term.