Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Win over Arsenal is one of Liverpool's best'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal as one of their best performances and results of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 21:06 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal this evening was one of their best performances of the season.

The Reds once again raised their game to face high-profile opposition, bouncing back from Monday's loss at the hands of Leicester City to beat the Gunners courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Klopp was delighted with his side's performance, but admits that there is still room for improvement as they look to build some consistency in their results.

"It was one of the best games we have played so far because the strength and the lineup of opponent. We did really well. We had hard words after the defeat at Leicester. We analysed it and that wasn't enjoyable. We had another opportunity and we took it today. It's the roller coaster of the Premier League. It's not always going up," he told BBC Sport.

"What do you want to do learn first - be consistent or beat the best teams in the world? We all know what we did last week and how we played. It's not usual to come back like this. We know what we need to work on. All of them played a fantastic game. When we are compact it's fantastic. Adam Lallana can come out of the formation and trigger something. Being compact and stable is the basis of each good display.

"We knew Arsenal would bounce back in the second half. Alexis Sanchez is the highest quality player and plays different to Danny Welbeck. Simon Mignolet saved our lives. It's important to go back to fourth above Arsenal. We really felt bad last week, we needed a few days to understand what happened."

The win lifts Liverpool up to third in the Premier League table, although they have played a game more than the teams around them.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
