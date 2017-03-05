Romelu Lukaku believes that he must play Champions League football before he can compare himself to the world's best strikers.

The Everton forward is among the top scorers in the Premier League this season, with 17 goals in 25 appearances so far.

When asked by Sky Sports News how far away Lukaku sees himself from the likes of Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski, he answered: "It's difficult to compare at the moment.

"They have the Champions League platform to show themselves. Those are the top games where I need to show people I belong to them too.

"I consider myself one of the best strikers in this league, 100 per cent, but I want to show it as well on the biggest stage in the near future."

Lukaku, who joined Everton from Chelsea in 2013 on loan before a £28m move a year later, sees his contract run out in the summer of 2019.