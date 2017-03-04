A report in the Italian press suggests that Alexis Sanchez could be on his way from Arsenal to Juventus for a cut-price figure of around £26m in the summer.

Italian giants Juventus are confident of sealing a cut-price move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in the summer, according to a report.

The Chile international, who has previous Serie A experience with Udinese, still has a little under 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.

A contract standoff has left Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in an awkward position, however, and Corriere dello Sport claims that he risks losing Sanchez for a figure close to the £26m mark should fresh terms fail to be agreed.

It is suggested that Juventus are more confident than ever of pushing through a move prior to next season, knowing that the 28-year-old - also a rumoured target for Paris Saint-Germain - is eager to bring an end to his three years in North London.

However, a separate report in The Independent states that no concrete offer has yet been tabled, and it is now down to the player and his advisors to help push through a move.

Sanchez has scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Arsenal this term, putting him joint-top in the scoring charts, while also finding the net three times in the Champions League.