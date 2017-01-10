Paris Saint-Germain reportedly join the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, whose contract negotiations at the club have thus far been unsuccessful.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly emerged as a top target for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation so far this season as he nears the final year of his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Talks to extend his stay at the club have so far been unsuccessful, with Sanchez understood to be holding out for a substantial increase in wages.

The Chilean's situation has alerted the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, and the Daily Telegraph reports that PSG are now also monitoring the situation ahead of a possible summer bid.

The French champions, who currently sit third in Ligue 1, are in the market for a marquee signing after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United last summer.

PSG have struggled since Ibrahimovic's departure, losing four matches already this season and sitting five points adrift of surprise leaders Nice.