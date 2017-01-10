New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Paris Saint-Germain reportedly join the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, whose contract negotiations at the club have thus far been unsuccessful.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly emerged as a top target for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation so far this season as he nears the final year of his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Talks to extend his stay at the club have so far been unsuccessful, with Sanchez understood to be holding out for a substantial increase in wages.

The Chilean's situation has alerted the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, and the Daily Telegraph reports that PSG are now also monitoring the situation ahead of a possible summer bid.

The French champions, who currently sit third in Ligue 1, are in the market for a marquee signing after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United last summer.

PSG have struggled since Ibrahimovic's departure, losing four matches already this season and sitting five points adrift of surprise leaders Nice.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
Read Next:
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal sign defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town
Bramall: 'Arsenal move is dream come true'Oxlade-Chamberlain "inspired" by Bramall moveWenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'Arsenal tracking Sibbick progress?BVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?RB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?Giroud "on verge" of new Arsenal dealAtletico to swoop for Alexis Sanchez?Wenger pleased with Welbeck return
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Chelsea winger Pedro in action against Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Result: Ten-man Chelsea breeze past Peterborough United in FA Cup
Chelsea keeping tabs on Jonas Hector?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?Ancelotti: 'Conte has right qualities'Chelsea appeal John Terry red card?Ake focused on first-team chance with Chelsea
Report: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exitManchester City join race for Bakayoko?Conte unsure of Terry's Chelsea futureTerry: 'I did not deserve red card'Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Tottenham's Kyle Walker celebrates his team's second goal with teammates Danny Rose and Emmanuel Adebayor against Swansea during their Premier League match on January 19, 2014
Manchester United, Manchester City to battle for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose?
Man City 'revive interest in Laporte'Manchester City join race for Bakayoko?Man City 'not planning bid for Rakitic'Guardiola: 'I have made mistakes at City'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?
Bony linked with lucrative China moveGuardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"Stones pleased to net in City winResult: City net five to brush aside West Ham
> Manchester City Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 Sevilla's Spanish forward Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sevilla FC vs Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on December 8, 2015.
Paris Saint-Germain to enter race for Fernando Llorente?
PSG 'want Sanchez to continue contract stand-off'Mbappe refuses to rule out PSG moveUnai Emery: 'PSG seeking new forward'Emery: 'Jese to leave PSG on loan'Chelsea fans convicted of racist violence in Paris
Cavani 'to sign new PSG contract'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoJulian Draxler completes PSG switchChelsea beat Arsenal to Rodriguez signing?Draxler 'in Paris to complete PSG move'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version