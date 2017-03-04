General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil suffering from loss of Santi Cazorla'

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Arsene Wenger describes Mesut Ozil as a "marvellous player", but admits that the Arsenal midfielder has missed the presence of Santi Cazorla this season.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Mesut Ozil's attacking game has been stifled by the injury absence of Santi Cazorla.

The Germany international has seen his form come under the spotlight in recent weeks after registering two assists and failing to find the net in his last nine outings in all competitions, while also being accused of failing to turn up in games with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Wenger believes that Ozil, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in a little over 18 months, has been given extra work to do as a result of Cazorla's ongoing injury issues.

"Ozil is a guy who needs possession and with possession he is a marvellous player," he told reporters. "He suffered a lot from the loss of Cazorla because Cazorla in deep midfield can get you out of pressure.

"He gets the ball played through to a player who is higher up and then Ozil is a player who, with the timing of the pass, with the ball at the right moment, he can always do damage.

"He had 17 or 18 assists last year, he has less this year, but especially his numbers dropped as I told you since we had less collective possession in deep midfield, provide less ammunition for the high midfield. But I do not want to make a debate about one player. It is not Ozil alone who will win us the game. It is a strong team performance."

Cazorla last featured for Arsenal back in October and is not expected to play any further part in the 2016-17 campaign.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Giroud urges Wenger to sign new Arsenal deal
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
