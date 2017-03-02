General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Santi Cazorla was our star before injury blow'

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Santi Cazorla was their "star" player before he got injured in October.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Santi Cazorla as the "star of the team" before he was struck down with a troublesome Achilles injury.

The Spanish midfielder suffered a knock in October and from that point has undergone a handful of operations and setbacks.

It is unlikely that Cazorla will return to action before the end of the season, and his absence has impacted on the Gunners' campaign.

Arsenal have dropped out of the Premier League title race and face a battle to finish in the top four as just five points separate second from sixth.

"I haven't seen him in training or even doing fitness work," Wenger told reporters in Thursday's press conference. "It's possible [that he could return] but we have to see how he heals. Once his scars [heal] then he can practice normally but it's not done and we're in March now so it will be difficult.

"You need six weeks [of training] to be competitive to play in the first team and that would take us to mid-April so it will be very short. It's frustrating for us because at the start of the season he was the star of the team. Overall it's a big loss but it's especially sad for him. He loves football, it's very natural to him and he suffers a lot not being on the pitch."

Arsenal, who sit fourth in the standings, will take on Liverpool in the late kickoff on Saturday.

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Read Next:
Arsenal's Bielik hails Championship "warriors"
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Santi Cazorla, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Santi Cazorla was our star before injury blow'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in the Barcelona vacancy
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Report: Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal to return to Spain
Ljungberg leaves Arsenal for WolfsburgArsenal's Bielik hails Championship "warriors"Wonderkid trains with Arsenal first team?Arsenal had £25.7m Rugani bid rejected?Juve 'to sell two players' for Sanchez
Allegri 'to join Arsenal this summer'Mazzola: 'Sanchez would be perfect for Inter'Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Ramsey not giving up on league titleWenger 'rejects £30m-a-year China offer'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 