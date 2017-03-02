Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in the Barcelona vacancy

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that he has no interest in becoming the next Barcelona boss.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has played down suggestions that he could go for the Barcelona job if he leaves the Gunners this summer.

The vacancy has opened up at the Camp Nou after Luis Enrique announced on Wednesday that he will step down at the end of the season in order to have a "rest".

Wenger's future at Arsenal is uncertain given that his contract expires this summer, and some fans have made it clear that they want the Frenchman to call an end to his 20-year spell in charge.

When asked in Thursday's press conference if he would like the job at Barcelona, Wenger told reporters: "No my preference [of staying at Arsenal] is always the same, it will remain the same.

"I am not looking for jobs of other clubs or jobs of other people. I am just focusing on getting to the next level and try to improve. Competent managers always try to get better, to reinvent themselves."

When asked more about his future, the 67-year-old said: "I've been here 20 years and many times had opportunity to leave. I don't have to convince you my preference has always been Arsenal, but I am objective enough to make the right decision for myself and the club itself. The club can also make their decision if it wants and I will respect that."

Wenger has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups during his time as Arsenal manager.

