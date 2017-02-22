Arsenal's Santi Cazorla 'will not return from injury this season'

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal's Santi Cazorla will reportedly remain sidelined until the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 23:06 UK

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will not return from his long-term injury layoff this season, according to a report.

The 32-year-old was targeting a comeback this term following ankle surgery in December, but may now have to wait until pre-season to resume training, reports The Mirror.

The Gunners have triggered a one-year extension in Cazorla's contract to keep him in the capital next season but an official announcement about his future is yet to be made.

Cazorla's injury woes have limited him to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Lurent Koscielny is expected to resume training this week after taking a knock during Arsenal's Champions League to Bayern Munich.

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Aaron Ramsey ruled out for three weeks
>
View our homepages for Lurent Koscielny, Santi Cazorla, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'
Cazorla 'will not return this season'Perez "really comfortable" at ArsenalEverton 'join race for Ox'Report: Bellerin still Barcelona targetArsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'
Report: Alexis Sanchez to leave ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserves game time'Wenger defends decision to play SanchezWenger: 'Sutton win a confidence booster'Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 