Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will undergo a scan on the thigh injury he picked up against Bayern Munich before his side's trip to face Sutton United in the FA Cup.

The 31-year-old was forced off early in the second half of the Gunners' 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the German champions scoring three goals within 15 minutes of his departure.

Koscielny will now undergo a scan on the problem and is unlikely to be risked for Arsenal's trip to Gander Green Lane.

Lucas Perez (hamstring), Aaron Ramsey (calf) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are all still sidelined for the Gunners too and will play no part in the fifth-round contest.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and are bidding to avoid falling to one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of all time when they take on a Sutton side currently sitting 17th in the National League.