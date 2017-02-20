Arsene Wenger has made seven alterations to Arsenal's starting lineup for tonight's meeting with Sutton United, including a place in attack for Lucas Perez.

Among those to come in from the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich last week is Lucas Perez, whose agent suggested just a few hours ahead of the match that he will likely leave the club in the summer.

David Ospina has retained his place in goal, meanwhile, with Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi the other survivors from the Allianz Arena humiliation.

There is no Mesut Ozil in the Arsenal squad this evening, but Alexis Sanchez is among those to have made the trip across London, while out-of-favour full-back Mathieu Debuchy could also be involved.

In terms of the hosts, who will be looking to emulate fellow non-league side Lincoln City in progressing through to the quarter-final stage, they can call upon Arsenal youth-team graduate Craig Eastmond following the conclusion of his three-match ban.

Ben Jefford, Jack Jebb and Craig Dundas are all ineligible, though, as Sutton aim to overcome top-flight opposition in this competition for the third time in their history at their Gander Green Lane home.

Sutton United: Worner, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Beckwith, Deacon, Bailey, Eastmond, May, Gomis, Biamou

Subs:

Arsenal: Ospina, Gabriel, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Perez, Reine-Adeliade, Iwobi, Walcott

Subs: Martinez, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis

