Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton United tie

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger has made seven alterations to Arsenal's starting lineup for tonight's meeting with Sutton United, including a place in attack for Lucas Perez.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Arsene Wenger has made seven alterations to Arsenal's starting lineup for tonight's FA Cup fifth-round meeting with Sutton United.

Among those to come in from the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich last week is Lucas Perez, whose agent suggested just a few hours ahead of the match that he will likely leave the club in the summer.

David Ospina has retained his place in goal, meanwhile, with Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi the other survivors from the Allianz Arena humiliation.

There is no Mesut Ozil in the Arsenal squad this evening, but Alexis Sanchez is among those to have made the trip across London, while out-of-favour full-back Mathieu Debuchy could also be involved.

In terms of the hosts, who will be looking to emulate fellow non-league side Lincoln City in progressing through to the quarter-final stage, they can call upon Arsenal youth-team graduate Craig Eastmond following the conclusion of his three-match ban.

Ben Jefford, Jack Jebb and Craig Dundas are all ineligible, though, as Sutton aim to overcome top-flight opposition in this competition for the third time in their history at their Gander Green Lane home.

Sutton United: Worner, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Beckwith, Deacon, Bailey, Eastmond, May, Gomis, Biamou
Subs:

Arsenal: Ospina, Gabriel, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Perez, Reine-Adeliade, Iwobi, Walcott
Subs: Martinez, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
