Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
Arsenal

Bob Wilson calls for strong Arsenal side to face Sutton United

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson urges Arsene Wenger to name a "really strong side" for the FA Cup trip to non-league Sutton United.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson has expressed his belief that Arsene Wenger will need to name a strong side for their FA Cup match against non-league Sutton United on Monday.

The Gunners will go into the match at The Borough Sports Ground on the back of a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the FA Cup as their only realistic chance of silverware this season.

Sutton have enjoyed a dream FA Cup run so far, beating AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United en route to the fifth round, and Wilson does not believe that Arsenal can take any risks against the minnows.

"Whatever happens he has to put out a really strong side. There are some really good young players at the club but it is important to win this game, and win well," he told reporters.

"Whether they will make the top four remains to be seen but the team that plays at Sutton on an artificial pitch, in strange surroundings, has to be a strong team, it is the only trophy Arsene has a chance to win this season now."

Sutton have lost three and drawn one of their four matches since beating Leeds in the fourth round.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to decide Arsenal future at end of season'
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Agent: 'Mesut Ozil being made a scapegoat'
