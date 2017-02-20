Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson urges Arsene Wenger to name a "really strong side" for the FA Cup trip to non-league Sutton United.

The Gunners will go into the match at The Borough Sports Ground on the back of a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the FA Cup as their only realistic chance of silverware this season.

Sutton have enjoyed a dream FA Cup run so far, beating AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United en route to the fifth round, and Wilson does not believe that Arsenal can take any risks against the minnows.

"Whatever happens he has to put out a really strong side. There are some really good young players at the club but it is important to win this game, and win well," he told reporters.

"Whether they will make the top four remains to be seen but the team that plays at Sutton on an artificial pitch, in strange surroundings, has to be a strong team, it is the only trophy Arsene has a chance to win this season now."

Sutton have lost three and drawn one of their four matches since beating Leeds in the fourth round.