Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly denies the BBC's requests for a dressing-room camera in their FA Cup fixture at non-league Sutton United.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly banned the BBC from installing a camera in his side's dressing room for their FA Cup trip to minnows Sutton United later this month.

The broadcaster has shown dressing-room footage - filmed via a fixed, unmanned camera - in a number of FA Cup matches this season, most recently giving viewers a look at Derby County manager Steve McClaren's half-time team talk in their fourth-round replay with Leicester City.

Wenger is said to have denied the request for a "discreet" device in the corner of the away changing rooms at the National League side, however, although the hosts have no problem being filmed.

"[It's] no big deal," said Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott. "There is no audio and the camera is unmanned and very discreet.

"The players probably don't even notice that it is there and if they do it will not affect them."

Sutton are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and are playing in the fifth round for the first time in their history.