Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly denies the BBC's requests for a dressing-room camera in their FA Cup fixture at non-league Sutton United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 18:20 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly banned the BBC from installing a camera in his side's dressing room for their FA Cup trip to minnows Sutton United later this month.

The broadcaster has shown dressing-room footage - filmed via a fixed, unmanned camera - in a number of FA Cup matches this season, most recently giving viewers a look at Derby County manager Steve McClaren's half-time team talk in their fourth-round replay with Leicester City.

Wenger is said to have denied the request for a "discreet" device in the corner of the away changing rooms at the National League side, however, although the hosts have no problem being filmed.

"[It's] no big deal," said Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott. "There is no audio and the camera is unmanned and very discreet.

"The players probably don't even notice that it is there and if they do it will not affect them."

Sutton are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and are playing in the fifth round for the first time in their history.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Steve McClaren, Bruce Elliott, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?
Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's no. 1'Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal futureConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Jenkinson: 'Palace deal wasn't right for me'Juventus join race to sign Sanchez?
Preview: Arsenal vs. Hull CityWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'Wenger refuses to discuss new contract
> Arsenal Homepage
More Sutton United News
Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton United defeat
Sutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Sutton captain: 'We fancied our chances'Result: Sutton stun Leeds to reach FA Cup fifth roundLive Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happenedFA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
> Sutton United Homepage